Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 28 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Trading Up 0.7%

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 11.86 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 9.95 and a 52 week high of GBX 16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.81. The firm has a market cap of £220.48 million, a P/E ratio of 242.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About EnQuest

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.