Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,619.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

