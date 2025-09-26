Signet Financial Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

