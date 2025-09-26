SkyWater Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 2,727 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 111,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
SKYT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 3.41. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
