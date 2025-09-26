Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.