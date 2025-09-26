Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2025

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IYC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.