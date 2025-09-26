Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IYC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

