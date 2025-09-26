Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $250.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

