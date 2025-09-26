Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

