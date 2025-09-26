Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.