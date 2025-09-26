Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

