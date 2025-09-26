Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Acquires 64 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, for a total transaction of £125.44.
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Paula Bell purchased 63 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £124.11.
Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 196 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,806.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 and a 12-month high of GBX 200.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.