Steph & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 195.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.