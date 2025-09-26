Steph & Co. Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

