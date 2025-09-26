Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of International Business Machines Call Options (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 65,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 34,820 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.72. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

