Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 838,892 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

