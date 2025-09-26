Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 525.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $250.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

