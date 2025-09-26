Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys 4,584 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 457,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 190,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.60.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

