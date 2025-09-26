Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 3,212 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.