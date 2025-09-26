Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $5.80 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

