Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

