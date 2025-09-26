Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Lowers Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.86 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $107.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.