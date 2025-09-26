Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.