Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

