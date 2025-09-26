Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 471 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 223,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

