Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,656,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

