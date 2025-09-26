Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
