Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

