Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as high as C$4.04. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 55,991 shares.

Supremex Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Supremex’s payout ratio is -30.65%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

