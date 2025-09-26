Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $289.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

