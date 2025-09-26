Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.76 and traded as high as $48.71. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 6,473 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.73 million. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

