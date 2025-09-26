TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

