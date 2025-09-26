TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

