TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.