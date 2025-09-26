TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

