TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 214,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

