TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

