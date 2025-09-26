TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 3,947 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 102.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Melius began coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price target (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

