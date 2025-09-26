Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.61 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.87). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 608,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Team Internet Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.

Team Internet Group Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of £162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.61.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

