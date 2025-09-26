Tenret Co LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Tenret Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.