Tenret Co LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.