Tenret Co LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.54 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

