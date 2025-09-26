Tenret Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 5.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.