Tenret Co LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Tenret Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

