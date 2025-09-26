Tenret Co LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Tenret Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VBK opened at $295.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.