Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

