The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 12th.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.35. Lovesac has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.51 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 12,234.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

