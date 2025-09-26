TJX Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 10,934 call options.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.