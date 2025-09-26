Traders Buy High Volume of POET Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 9,115 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of POET Technologies by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $561.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

POET Technologies last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,497.01% and a negative return on equity of 141.43%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POET Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

