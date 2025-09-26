Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,502 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,287% compared to the average daily volume of 251 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 55.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

