Traders Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 52,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,138 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in XPeng by 3.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

