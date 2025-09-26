Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.27. The company has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

